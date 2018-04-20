Sean Dyche Hails Burnley's 'Growing Mentality' Despite Home Defeat to Chelsea

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased with what he saw from his side on Thursday night, despite being unable to stop Chelsea from walking away from Turf Moor with all three points.

The Clarets were unfortunate to concede an own goal to set the Blues up with their first goal. And even after equalising in the second half, they could only manage to hold on for four minutes as Victor Moses' strike handed the visitors a 2-1 win.

"I'm really pleased with our growing mentality," Dyche told Sky Sports after the loss. "It's not easy to take the game on when you're 1-0 down at half-time to Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I thought we did, we really took the game on. We tried to play, we mixed our play and were effective.

"So there were certainly no disappointments, we were playing a top side and we are getting closer. There is work to do, but the gap has got closer over the last three seasons.

"There are a lot of positives for us but those margins, those little moments that count in the game, is where we are still progressing, particularly in the top third."

Dyche also pointed out that the Blues are still a great side, despite the rough time they're having this season.

"Chelsea had a couple of moments, a couple of golden chances mainly from our bad play because for a lot of play we defended resolutely," he continued.

"And then we were effective at times to try and open them up and try and create problems for them, which is very difficult.

"There's been a bit of a noise around their camp but they're still a top-class side, you saw the changes they made and I'm sure you can do the maths for the numbers they were brought in for."

