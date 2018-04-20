Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Are Eyeing Young Ajax Midfield Ace Ahead of Summer Strengthening

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Barcelona are monitoring young Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to reports in Spain. 

The 21-year-old, who has been a regular part of Godenzonen's XI since 2016 and has recorded three international caps with the Netherlands under Ronald Koeman, has impressed the Camp Nou talent spotters with strength, technique and overall talent, as well as his readiness to slot into Barca's style of play. 

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalonians are preparing to act on their interest this summer, with the Eredivisie ace one of several players at the Johan Cruijff Arena who has appeared on Ernesto Valverde's transfer hit list. 


Matthijs de Ligt and fellow midfielder Frenkie de Jong are also said to be on Barcelona's radar ahead of their post-season strengthening, although Van de Beek has been declared by the club's sources in Holland as an easier acquisition in comparison to the latter. 

(You may also like: Philippe Coutinho 'Anxious' to Win First Trophy at Barcelona After €160m January Arrival)


The Ajax youth academy graduate's current deal in Amsterdam runs until 2022 and has been a long-term target for Blaugrana, but with several years of first-team experience now under his belt, the Barca hierarchy are prepared to act. 

The 21-year-old has started all but one of his side's Dutch top-flight fixtures this term; playing a crucial role in their expected second-place finish - with PSV Eindhoven already crowned champions. 

Van de Beek has netted 10 goals and provided six assists during his 32 outings so far this term in the domestic league, as well as recorded two strikes in the same amount of games in the Champions League. 

