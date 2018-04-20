The Superb Stat That Shows How Well Antonio Conte Has Performed in the Premier League

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Much has been made of Antonio Conte's future with Chelsea over the past few months, and it's still unclear if he'll be in charge of them next term.

The Italian's grips with the club's transfer policy and comments about potentially heading back home means that it's expected that he'll depart Stamford Bridge this summer, but there's no denying that he's done a sound job in west London.

Indeed, one stat posted on social media by OptaJoe reveals just how good Conte has been for the Blues during his almost two-year long reign.

(You may also be interested in Antonio Conte Explains Decision to Bench Eden Hazard & Backs Alvaro Morata After Angry Outburst)

With only Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho posting a better win ratio than Conte throughout the Premier League era, the 45-year-old should leave the capital with all the best wishes of Chelsea's fervent supporter base.

Admittedly this term hasn't been as good as last season's, but it wouldn't be unless Chelsea had managed to retain their top flight crown and build on that with another trophy success.

There's still the chance that they can lift this season's FA Cup, and that may be the best way to give Conte the send off he deserves for his spell with the Londoners.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)