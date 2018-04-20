The Superb Stat That Shows How Well Antonio Conte Has Performed in the Premier League

Much has been made of Antonio Conte's future with Chelsea over the past few months, and it's still unclear if he'll be in charge of them next term.

The Italian's grips with the club's transfer policy and comments about potentially heading back home means that it's expected that he'll depart Stamford Bridge this summer, but there's no denying that he's done a sound job in west London.

Indeed, one stat posted on social media by OptaJoe reveals just how good Conte has been for the Blues during his almost two-year long reign.

100 - This was Antonio Conte’s 100th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions – only Jose Mourinho (72) has won more of his first 100 games in charge of the Blues than Conte (65). Impressive. pic.twitter.com/RDsPgYZydo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2018

With only Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho posting a better win ratio than Conte throughout the Premier League era, the 45-year-old should leave the capital with all the best wishes of Chelsea's fervent supporter base.

Admittedly this term hasn't been as good as last season's, but it wouldn't be unless Chelsea had managed to retain their top flight crown and build on that with another trophy success.

There's still the chance that they can lift this season's FA Cup, and that may be the best way to give Conte the send off he deserves for his spell with the Londoners.

