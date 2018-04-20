Troy Deeney Claims 'Little Things' Make Liverpool Defender the Premier League's 'Best by Far'

April 20, 2018

Watford striker Troy Deeney has named Virgil Van Djik as the Premier League's most complete defender. 

The Hornets striker failed to get the better of the Liverpool defender when the two sides faced each other on March 17. Liverpool emerged that day as 5-0 victors, and Van Djik's ability in Liverpool's backline made a big impression on Deeney. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking on Graham Hunter's 'The Big Interview' podcast he claims that Van Djik is "the best by far" in the Premier League.  

Van Djik has all the attributes Deeney considers essential to be the league's top centre-back.

"He’s the closest thing we’ve got to a complete defender in the Premier League" claims Deeney. "[He's] six foot six inches tall quick, confident with the ball at his feet, and doesn’t mind a physical battle.


“He’s also a non-stop talker. Communication is massive for a defender, and he says those little things that people from the outside don’t see."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Liverpool struggled defensively in the first half of the season, and Van Djik has been a big part in the side's defensive improvement. They have kept nine clean sheets in their last 14 games, dating back to the end of January, shortly after Virgil Van Djik arrived at the club. 

“I think he’s going to make a huge difference to that Liverpool team," Deeney admitted. 

The Reds face Roma in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, and will be hoping Van Djik can help them through to the final of the competition for the first time since 2007. 

