AC Milan Leading Premier League Trio in Race to Sign Shakhtar Donetsk Star This Summer

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Serie A side AC Milan look the favourites to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Bernard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Premium Sport (via The Mirror), the 25-year-old had been courted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, although it appears the Italian side have stolen a march on the Premier League trio. 



Bernard has enjoyed a fine campaign for the side currently topping the Ukrainian Premier League, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and adding a further four assists, while also guiding them to the UEFA Champions League last 16 stage. 

The diminutive playmaker has spent five years in Ukraine, having joined from Atletico Mineiro prior to the 2013/14 season for a fee in region of £25m, although it now looks as if Bernard will be the latest high-profile Brazilian to leave Donetsk, following in the footsteps of the likes of Fernandinho and Willian in previous seasons. 

Should the Rossoneri complete the signing of the free agent in the summer, they will be acquiring a versatile attacker with 15 caps for the Brazilian national team, but hasn't featured for them since the 2014 World Cup. 

