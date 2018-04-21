Arsenal Boosted as Simeone Confirms Atletico Striker 'Unlikely' to Play in First Leg of Europa Semi

Arsenal have been handed a huge potential boost ahead of their Europa League semi-final showdown against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

The Gunners are poised to host the Spanish giants at the Emirates for the first leg of the tie, and are likely to be extra motivated after Arsene Wenger's resignation announcement on Friday.

They could also be helped by a key absence for the Rojiblancos, with former Chelsea striker Diego Costa likely to be sidelined.

The striker has been out with a hamstring injury since hobbling off against Sporting CP in the second leg of Atleti's quarter-final tie against the Portuguese outfit and the Londoners will be glad not to have to face him, having struggled to contain him during his Chelsea days.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone has revealed that the Spain international should be back for the second leg, but is unlikely to feature on Thursday.

"The doctors will keep us informed, but I think it's unlikely that he'll play on Thursday," Simeone said, via Marca. "He'll be back for the second leg, but I don't think he'll have a chance for the first."

The manager, though, insists his focus for now will be on their Primera Division match against Real Betis on Sunday.

"We will do what we always do: play the most important game we have, which is Sunday," he said. "We'll put the footballers who we think can get the best result on the pitch."