Arsenal Legend Patrick Vieira Breaks Silence on Rumours Linking Him With Gunners Managerial Vacancy

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has admitted he's flattered by the rumours linking him with a return to the Gunners as manager but says he's happy in his current role as New York City FC head coach.

The 41-year-old Frenchman played nine seasons under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups, and with the Gunners boss set to step down at the end of the campaign, his name has been among those mentioned as potential replacements.

However, Vieira claims to be happy in New York, although he isn't ready to rule a future Arsenal appointment out.

"I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me," he told New York radio station WNYE (H/T BBC Sport). "I am always flattered to hear my name linked with different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here.

"We will see what will happen in the next couple of years."

Meanwhile, fellow club legend Ian Wright doesn't buy the story of Wenger walking away on his own. The 68-year-old announced his decision to step down in a statement made on Friday, the former striker says he doesn't believe the Gunners boss is leaving on his own terms.

"Arsene Wenger is a man of principle, honesty and integrity - that is why I am convinced he has been sacked and not resigned," he told the Sun. "For all the vitriol and abuse thrown at him, Arsene has never been a man to walk out before the end of a contract.

"It is a sad situation that it's come to this and I don't suppose we will ever find out who is responsible, because they will hide behind each other.

"One day he is doing a news conference with no hint of this, the next he's gone. It doesn't add up. But Arsene can go with his head high. That's why, whatever the results, it is imperative he gets the send-off a true Arsenal and football legend deserves. We all owe him so much."