Borussia Dortmund Eye Second Loan Spell for Chelsea Star After Baulking at Blues' Asking Price

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

German outfit Borussia Dortmund are weighing up the possibility of making a second move for Michy Batshuayi this summer after his first spell with the club was cut short due to an injury suffered in last week's derby against Schalke.

But Dortmund have reportedly been put off the idea of making the move permanent when the transfer window reopens because his parent club Chelsea are demanding a staggering €57m for the Belgium international.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

As a result of Chelsea's high asking price, Borussia Dortmund will look to make a second loan offer for the 24-year-old striker this summer, according to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten.

Batshuayi moved to the Westfalenstadion in January in a deal that allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Olivier Giroud to complete moves to Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Despite making just 14 appearances for the Black and Yellows since his departure from Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi has been directly involved in 10 goals for Borussia Dortmund, with nine goals and one assist.

Both Chelsea and Dortmund are now suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in attack.

Batshuayi's parent club still have the aforementioned Giroud available for selection, as well as summer signing Álvaro Morata. But fans are starting to grow restless that the two international strikers haven't hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

But Dortmund's problems far outweigh their English counterparts. Batshuayi's injury has left 18-year-old Alexander Isak as the only recognised striker at the club, with either André Schürrle or Maxi Philipp expected to plug the gap for Peter Stöger's side over the next few weeks.

