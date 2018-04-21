Dortmund Defender Delaying Contact Talks Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Man Utd

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Borussia Dortmund centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos is holding off on negotiations over a new contract as the Greece international wants to be sure that the Black and Yellows will qualify for the Champions League, something which has attracted interest from across Europe.

It is claimed both Arsenal and Manchester United will monitor the 29-year-old this summer, with both clubs eager to add defensive reinforcements to their squad. 

But the Premier League duo could face competition from Juventus as the Old Lady look to freshen up their ageing back line.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

German outlet RevierSport claim that Sokratis is delaying contract talks at the Westfalenstadion until Dortmund's place in next year's Champions League is decided.

The report suggests that an offer of €20m would be enough to secure Sokratis' signature this summer as Dortmund could risk losing their star defender on a free transfer in 2019.

Peter Stöger's side are currently four points inside the top four, but results this weekend could leave Dortmund dangerously close to dropping into the Europa League places - with RB Leipzig, TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt all within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

(You may also like :Borussia Dortmund Eye Second Loan Spell for Chelsea Star After Baulking at Blues' Asking Price)

And it is this uncertainty which has alerted potential suitors to Sokratis' future in Germany. 

Arsenal are in major need of defensive reinforcements this summer. Sokratis would not only add some much-needed quality to their side, but the 29-year-old would act as the perfect mentor for Konstantinos Mavropanos - a Greece U21 international who joined the Gunners in January.

Both Manchester United and Juventus have two of the best defensive records across Europe's top five leagues, but both sides will want to bolster their options even further if they are to push on next season.

