Espanyol Sack Former Watford Boss Quique Sanchez Flores & Sporting Director After Poor Season

Former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores and sporting director Jordi Lardín have been relieved of their duties at Espanyol following a poor season in La Liga. Youth trainer David Gallego has taken charge for the last five games of the season.

The club released a statement on the official website, stating:" RCD Espanyol of Barcelona report that Jordi Lardín and Quique Sánchez Flores have been relinquished as the football director and coach of the first team, respectively.

"The club has made this decision as a result of the performance of the first team and with the clear will to face the remaining days of the current season and the preparation of the 2018/19 sports course in the best conditions.

"As a result of this decision, the club also reports that Espanyol B coach David Gallego will temporarily assume the role of coach of the first team, since this Sunday in the derby against Girona FC in Montilivi and in the session of this Saturday before the game.

"RCD Espanyol thanks Quique Sánchez Flores for his dedication and work in these two seasons to the club, where he has been an important figure leading the project from the bench and makes him the best wishes for his professional future."

Flores has only managed eight wins in La Liga this season and has departed with Espanyol nine points above the drop zone.

Espanyol currently sit 16th in La Liga and haven't won in their last six games. Despite finishing eighth last season, progress has come to a halt this season which has resulted in Flores' sacking.

Espanyol face fellow strugglers Las Palmas next Saturday as Gallego looks to get his short-term tenure at the club off to a good start.