Javi Gracia Refuses to Be Drawn on Wilf Zaha 'Dive' While Praising Players Following 0-0 Draw

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Javi Gracia has refused to make a judgement on referee Chris Kavanagh's controversial decision to book Wilfried Zaha for simulation in Watford's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday. 

The Ivorian went down in the box under pressure in the second half, but Kavanagh awarded the home side a free kick and booked Zaha. 

"To be honest," he told reporters in his post-match press conference, "I didn't see. There were many players around him. I think there are many situations about Zaha like today, because he has that style of play, and he makes a lot of dribbles and you never know. Maybe if I see on TV I can tell you something.


"It was a very, very difficult game for the referee. There were a lot of difficult situations. I prefer not to say anything, because I try to help the difficult job of the referees."

He also praised his side for their efforts in the first half in particular, saying: "I think we knew how the game would be, I think we played a very good first half - maybe one of the best first halves we have played so far. We created chances to score and didn't take them, and then Palace had more control in the second half and created two good chances to score. 

"We didn't keep the same level as the first half, but I knew Zaha...there are always many situations about him because I think he is the player with the most dribbles in the league, and he has four penalties for Palace this season. I'm very proud of my players and their performance."

He added: "I am pleased with the attitude of the players because in the first half we made a big effort in pressing a lot, recovering the ball and trying to score. In the second half it was difficult, but we competed until the end of the match. We didn't concede the chances we had conceded then in other games, I think we improved many situations and there are many positives."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)