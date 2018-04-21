Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Making Decision Over Liverpool Striker's Future Until End of the Season

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that the future of Liverpool's injury plagued striker Daniel Sturridge will not be decided until the summer.

Sturridge has endured a frustrating run with injuries which has restricted him to just 32 league starts since the opening game of season 2014/15, which has been further compounded by a torrid loan spell with West Brom in the second half of the season.

Only two West Brom players have scored more goals than Daniel Sturridge did for #LFC this season (three)—and he left to join them on loan in January. pic.twitter.com/tPSKnkJvKX — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) April 20, 2018

The 28-year-old sought an exit from Anfield in the winter window in a bid to feature regularly and work his way into England's World Cup squad, however his time with the Baggies has seen him amass a measly 82 minutes of football after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Although patience may be wearing thin over his inability to string together a handful of games, Klopp was reluctant to be drawn into speculation over Sturridge's future with the Reds.

"We will see. It is nothing that I have thought about so far," Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We don’t have to make these judgements yet. There will be a pre-season next year and he is still contracted here so we will see."

Liverpool secured a £2m loan fee for the striker after the Baggies sanctioned the deal which also included the requirement to cover the entirety of his wage packet which reportedly stands at £3.8m.

You ever just sit around and wonder what Daniel Sturridge could have done if he never had all the injuries — Jackson Toomey (@Jtooms229) April 14, 2018

Whilst Sturridge made his comeback from the injury sustained against Chelsea in February in West Brom's win over Manchester United last week, he is unable to feature against his parent club at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

On Sturridge's latest return to action, Klopp added: "He was really unlucky in his third game there, I think one sprint and he was out. Then against Man Utd he had just a few minutes so for him again a little blow.

"He's probably fit now but he can't play against us so we don’t have to think about that now. That is something for next year but it is absolutely not what he expected or what we expected."