The King: Rumours Emerge That PFA Player of the Year Award Decision Has Been Leaked

The battle for the PFA Player of the Year award has seen Liverpool's star man Mohammed Salah come out on top, if leaked information from Egypt and across social media is to be believed.

Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne have long been instated as the two best players in the Premier League this season, with the two dividing opinions amongst fans and pundits alike.

However, it is the players from England's 92 professional clubs who have seemingly cast the majority of their votes in the way of the Egypt international, according to Egyptian outlet Yalla Kora and Liverpool platform Anfield Express.

Mohamed Salah has won the 2017/18 PFA Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/IwPjJiISNA — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) April 19, 2018

With the award ceremony not taking place until Sunday evening the news is not official - although the 25-year-old's triumph would not come as a surprise following a scintillating debut season at Anfield which has returned 40 goals in 43 games.

When the supposed news leaked on Twitter on Thursday evening it spread like wildfire as fans flocked to congratulate Salah on a spectacular season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

City's De Bruyne, however, will still have a lot to say on the matter after a remarkable campaign which lifted Pep Guardiola's men to the Premier League summit. The Belgium international has been the key cog in the all conquering Manchester outfit, despite a slight dip in performances of late.





Salah's incredible level of performance in the latter stages of the season could prove to be the catalyst for his victory, but only time will tell if the leak holds any validity.

'The Egyptian King' as he is referred to on Merseyside is not prepared to rest on his laurels in the final four games of the season as he has set his sights on surpassing Ian Rush's incredible tally of 47 goals in a single season - a feat which could move closer to fruition should he score against West Brom on Saturday.