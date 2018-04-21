The King: Rumours Emerge That PFA Player of the Year Award Decision Has Been Leaked

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

The battle for the PFA Player of the Year award has seen Liverpool's star man Mohammed Salah come out on top, if leaked information from Egypt and across social media is to be believed. 

Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne have long been instated as the two best players in the Premier League this season, with the two dividing opinions amongst fans and pundits alike. 

However, it is the players from England's 92 professional clubs who have seemingly cast the majority of their votes in the way of the Egypt international, according to Egyptian outlet Yalla Kora and Liverpool platform Anfield Express. 

With the award ceremony not taking place until Sunday evening the news is not official - although the 25-year-old's triumph would not come as a surprise following a scintillating debut season at Anfield which has returned 40 goals in 43 games. 

When the supposed news leaked on Twitter on Thursday evening it spread like wildfire as fans flocked to congratulate Salah on a spectacular season. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

City's De Bruyne, however, will still have a lot to say on the matter after a remarkable campaign which lifted Pep Guardiola's men to the Premier League summit. The Belgium international has been the key cog in the all conquering Manchester outfit, despite a slight dip in performances of late.


Salah's incredible level of performance in the latter stages of the season could prove to be the catalyst for his victory, but only time will tell if the leak holds any validity. 

'The Egyptian King' as he is referred to on Merseyside is not prepared to rest on his laurels in the final four games of the season as he has set his sights on surpassing Ian Rush's incredible tally of 47 goals in a single season - a feat which could move closer to fruition should he score against West Brom on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)