Leading Candidate Refuses to Rule Himself Out of the Running to Replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

April 21, 2018

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has added fuel to the fire by refusing to rule himself out of the running to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. 

The Italian has been out of a job since being sacked by German giants Bayern Munich in September following a poor start to the season, although with news of Wenger's 22-year reign at the Emirates coming to an end, Ancelotti's name is among those being linked to the job. 

Having already managed in the Premier League, guiding the Blues to a league and FA Cup double in the first of his two year spell in 2009/10, Ancelotti has hinted that he would like to get back into management sooner rather than later.

As quoted by The Sun, he said: "I can say I would like to work again, but that depends on me. If I find the right possibility, the right project I would be delighted to continue."

Ancelotti however isn't the only name in contention with the job in north London with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rogers and Luis Enrique all touted as potential successors to Wenger. 

With the Frenchman's replacement yet to be decided, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid boss paid tribute to Wenger for the job he has done at the club.

He continued, stating: "It's a great decision, but I think it's the decision Mr Wenger (made) with a lot of respect for the club and also I think the club have shown a lot of respect.

"Wenger did a fantastic job, and is doing a fantastic job with Arsenal because he is in the semi final of the Europa League. Great respect and great honour to Arsene."

