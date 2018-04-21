Pep Guardiola Confirms Contract Talks With Man City Over New Deal Set for End of Season

Pep Guardiola has dropped a massive hint that he wants to stay with Manchester City for the long haul as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Spaniard penned a three-year deal when he joined City two summers ago and led City to a third Premier League title in seven seasons recently after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

In quotes published by the Sun, Guardiola admitted that talks would take place between himself and the club's hierarchy once the season is over as he revealed his desire to build a dynasty at the Etihad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: “We are going to speak with the club at the end of the season. I have one more year, so I am not finishing now.

“At that time we are going to see what they think, what is their perspective for the organisation and for the future. It also depends on my energy and strength to keep going — now I feel good.

“I feel comfortable being here. We will speak with Txiki (Begiristain), Ferran (Soriano) and Khaldoon (Al-Mubarak). We are going to decide what is best for the club, for everybody. I’m good.”

Pep addresses the squad as the Champions of England return to training. #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ht4WncdJeC — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 19, 2018

City have wowed fans across the globe with their brand of football under Guardiola, and could be on course to shatter a number of Premier League records with five games left to play this season.

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is eyeing a repeat of his side's feat next term, but admitted it would be difficult to defend their league crown with other clubs likely to strengthen in the summer.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know. Football changes a lot. Now we are the champions, everyone’s happy, and immediately you lose that feeling. I feel the team are an amazing group of guys — the players and the staff — but you can lose that.

(You may also be interested in: Mourinho Admits Man City Will Be 'Impossible' to Catch Should They Repeat Form Next Season)



“You can drop it. I don’t know how we are all going to react, even myself, after winning the Premier League. I don’t know how the players will see me after winning, or how I will see them. But for now, it’s OK. Everything’s good.

“Football changes over nothing. In these next five games, we will see how we have reacted to success. It will also be a good test for all of us to see what will happen next season.

“You’ve seen in the last decade how difficult it is to do back-to-back titles. Here in England it is so complicated, a lot of contenders — it’s a good challenge.”