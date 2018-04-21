Real Madrid Plan to Offer Cristiano Ronaldo Improved Contract Ahead of Upcoming World Cup

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Real Madrid are planning to give Cristiano Ronaldo an improved contract at the club before the World Cup.

Despite a poor start to the season, Ronaldo has managed to notch 24 goals in La Liga this season. The Portugal international is also the top goalscorer in the Champions League so far this season with an impressive 15 goals - seven goals ahead of second-placed Roberto Firmino.

General director Jose Angel Sanchez has informed Ronaldo that he will be getting an improved deal at the Bernabeu, according to Spanish outlet AS.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

AS also report that Ronaldo could go from earning €21m-a-year to a possible €30m, plus €2m in add-ons. However, Los Blancos won't extend Ronaldo's contract past 2021.

The improved contract should be offered before the upcoming World Cup in Russia where Ronaldo will be playing for Euro 2016 champions Portugal. The 33-year-old's first job in the competition will be helping Portugal qualify from their group which features Spain, Morocco and Iran.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

A new contract has been in the works for a while, with the 33-year-old using former employers Manchester United as an intimidating factor in an attempt to secure a better deal at Madrid.

It was reported by the Sun last month that Ronaldo was demanding more money than rival Lionel Messi, who is earning €40m.

However, it looks like a new deal is close to being completed, ensuring Ronaldo will be staying at the Bernabeu for at least the next couple of seasons.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)