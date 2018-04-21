Real Madrid Plan to Offer Cristiano Ronaldo Improved Contract Ahead of Upcoming World Cup

Real Madrid are planning to give Cristiano Ronaldo an improved contract at the club before the World Cup.

Despite a poor start to the season, Ronaldo has managed to notch 24 goals in La Liga this season. The Portugal international is also the top goalscorer in the Champions League so far this season with an impressive 15 goals - seven goals ahead of second-placed Roberto Firmino.

General director Jose Angel Sanchez has informed Ronaldo that he will be getting an improved deal at the Bernabeu, according to Spanish outlet AS.

AS also report that Ronaldo could go from earning €21m-a-year to a possible €30m, plus €2m in add-ons. However, Los Blancos won't extend Ronaldo's contract past 2021.

The improved contract should be offered before the upcoming World Cup in Russia where Ronaldo will be playing for Euro 2016 champions Portugal. The 33-year-old's first job in the competition will be helping Portugal qualify from their group which features Spain, Morocco and Iran.

A new contract has been in the works for a while, with the 33-year-old using former employers Manchester United as an intimidating factor in an attempt to secure a better deal at Madrid.

It was reported by the Sun last month that Ronaldo was demanding more money than rival Lionel Messi, who is earning €40m.

However, it looks like a new deal is close to being completed, ensuring Ronaldo will be staying at the Bernabeu for at least the next couple of seasons.