Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez 'Very Confident' of Victory Over Bayern Munich Despite La Liga Woes

Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez insists that his side have "no worries" about facing Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi final, despite his side's lacklustre displays in La Liga this season.

Speaking after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabéu - and quoted on the football website Goal - the 25-year-old winger said: "Of course we are thinking about that game but we do not have a single doubt. We are not worried, we are very confident."

Nevertheless, Vázquez stressed that his side would need to prepare thoroughly for the first leg at the Allianz Arena, which will take place on Wednesday: "We have got to work all week because we want to win over there."

Los Blancos have had a poor season by their high standards in La Liga, currently third in the table and 15 points behind bitter rivals and expected champions Barcelona.

They also needed a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal to salvage a point at home against Bilbao on Wednesday, though Vázquez does not believe the scoreline was a fair reflection of his side's performance.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

He added: "It's a kind of bittersweet feeling at the end of that game because we played really well and I think we dominated the game throughout. They defended well, we had a lot of chances throughout and couldn't find the back of the net."

Vázquez has good reason to be optimistic that his side will perform better in the Champions League than in La Liga, as they have done so for most of the season.

However, they were somewhat fortunate to stave off a stunning Juventus comeback in the Champions League quarter final, as only a controversial last-gasp penalty at the Bernabéu spared Los Blancos the prospect of extra time.

In fact, Vázquez was at the epicentre of the controversy, as he was deemed to have been fouled by Juve's Medhi Benatia - a decision which enraged Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon so much that he was sent off for dissent.