Spanish Football Expert Reveals Barcelona Are 'Confident' Key Target Will Not Reject Summer Transfer

Spanish football expert Guillem Balagué has claimed Barcelona are confident transfer target Antoine Griezmann will not repeat his decision to snub a summer move as he did to Manchester United last year as he will follow through with a switch to Camp Nou.





The Atletico Madrid forward has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, and his signature is expected to be one of the most lucrative once the transfer window opens as he wants his future ironed out before the World Cup.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Reports have long suggested that the 27-year-old has already agreed to head to the La Liga leaders for the start of next season, Balague has denied such rumours but revealed the Blaugrana are growing increasingly confident of landing Griezmann.

"Well he has not signed (for Barcelona) so until he does you never know," Balague told Sky Sports.

"It’s worth remembering that Manchester United were close to him and he decided to change his mind at the last minute. But you have to say that Barcelona think they have done enough to convince him.

Luis Suárez is actually finished at Barcelona. No wonder they’re after Griezmann. — Red (@ThatBoyGiggsy) April 10, 2018

"I know there have been stories in recent days which claim Atletico Madrid have convinced him to stay but those, in my opinion, are designed to put him under pressure.

"Griezmann wants his future sorted before the World Cup, so let’s see if he manages to do so. Barca are of course favourites," he added.

Griezmann has notched 26 goals for Atletico this season across 43 appearances in all competitions, in a Diego Simeone side who came closest to spoiling Barcelona's return to the top of La Liga.

Atletico are eight points adrift in second place and their only chance at silverware this term lies with the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Arsenal on the horizon.