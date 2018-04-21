Tottenham Star Toby Alderweireld Drops Hint of Potential Start Against Man Utd in FA Cup Semi Final

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has dropped a massive hint that he may feature in his side's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United on Saturday evening. 

The Belgian took to Twitter in the early morning of Saturday to post a picture of the back of his jersey, and the caption stating, "Massive Matchday" with an emoji of a fist.

Alderweireld, who has missed a large part of the season through injury, has been slowly introduced back into the Spurs side in recent weeks, with the Belgian featuring in his first Premier League game since October of last year in Tuesday's draw at Brighton.

The Belgian has been subject to some transfer speculation this season after he refused to sign a contract extension in the early part of this year. It has been reported that if Alderweireld does not feature against Manchester United then he will be sold in the summer.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Undoubtedly, Spurs are a better side with the Belgian at the heart of the defence, and if the defender was to leave in the summer than the club would again find themselves in the position of losing one of their best players due to their lack of success.

Davinson Sanchez has been partnered alongside Jan Vertonghen in Alderweireld's absence and has impressed, while Vertonghen was included in the PFA Team of the Year earlier this week in recognition of his superb form so far this season.

