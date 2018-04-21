Willy Caballero Claims Chelsea Have 'Obligation' to Win FA Cup After Disappointing Campaign

Willy Caballero says that Chelsea feel an "obligation" to win this season's FA Cup due to the club's recent successes.

The Blues won the Premier League in Antonio Conte's first season last year but they have failed to replicate their performance levels this season and are set to miss out on a place in next season's Champions League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The FA Cup represents their last chance of winning a trophy this season, with Southampton their semi final opponents on Sunday. Caballero spoke about the weight of expectation that previous successes exert on he and his teammates.

“Every time I walk around Cobham I see a lot of pictures of the team winning trophies, so for this we have the obligation and ambition to go for it,” the Argentine told Chelsea’s official website.

“This is a very important game after what we’ve done in the other competitions this season. We have to play it as a final. We are happy because all of our supporters are going to be at Wembley, but the most important thing is to ride to the final and win another trophy."

Chelsea reached the final of last season's competition but lost 2-1 to Arsenal on that occasion. If the Blues reach the final this year, it may well be Conte's last match at the club, and Caballero says that the team are determined to finish a disappointing season in style.

“To finish the season playing a final and winning a trophy means we can finish well," he added. "The most important is to win again and put the name of our club on top again.”

If Chelsea progress to the final, they will meet Manchester United, who beat Tottenham in the other semi final on Saturday.