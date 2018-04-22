Alexis Sanchez Reveals What He Told Arsene Wenger After Frenchman's Decision to Leave Arsenal

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has revealed he sent Arsene Wenger a message to wish him well, following the Frenchman's shock announcement on Friday that he is to finally leave Arsenal this summer .



Wenger stunned the football world by revealing he will break a contract for the first time in his career to leave the Emirates at the end of the current season, after 22 years in the hot seat at the north London giants.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Sanchez played under Wenger for three-and-a-half seasons between 2014 and 2018, and was able to establish himself as one of world football's best forwards, but there were reports that the pair's relationship turned sour towards the end of the Chilean's stint.



The 29-year-old continually refused to sign new deals at the Emirates in order to force a move away, and reports claimed he became a disruptive influence in the dressing room, but Sanchez appears to have nothing but respect for his former boss.

Asked what he thought about the Frenchman's decision, Sanchez said, as quoted by football.london : "I texted him yesterday to wish the best. I could not say anything on social media but I texted him, and he replied to me saying thank you to me.



"It's sad because he is a historical football legend. I always said he was a gentleman and a football master. He taught me a lot about respect and to be professional. I'm just so thankful to him."

Arsenal are in action against West Ham on Sunday, and the Emirates Stadium is expected to be packed out as fans come to support the departing Wenger for his final handful of games.