Arsenal can take a step closer toward securing a top-six finish in the Premier League when it faces West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced Friday he is leaving the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years as the club's boss. Although his club is not in title or top-four contention for Wenger's final season, his players will surely look to send him off on a good note. In their last Premier League match, Arsenal was defeated by Newcastle 2-1.

West Ham enters Sunday after two straight 1-1 draws, one to Chelsea on April 8 and one to Stoke City last week. West Ham currently sits in 14th place in the table with just 35 points from 33 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.