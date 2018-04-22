Report: Arsene Wenger Lined Up for PSG Role After Arsenal Exit

Arsene Wenger is to be offered the role of President at Paris Saint-Germain once his time at the Emirates comes to an end this summer, according to reports.

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to be offered the role of President at Paris Saint-Germain once his time at the Emirates comes to an end this summer, according to the Mirror.

It was announced on Friday that Wenger would leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing to an end 22 years at the north London club.

He has not yet said whether or not he intends to retire from management entirely, but the role PSG have lined up for him is an all-consuming one in which he would oversee the running of the club and provide a helping hand to the next manager. Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace Unai Emery in the Parc des Princes hotseat at the end of the current campaign.

Wenger took an active role in all aspects of Arsenal's football business and PSG are hoping to utilise his experience, knowledge and unparalleled contacts list.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho were among those who wished Wenger well this week, and expressed a shared hope that the Frenchman stays in management beyond the end of this season. 

"I’m not sure if he steps back at Arsenal or he will go to another club - he looks quite fit, obviously, and he enjoyed the job I think, even in the last few years, so maybe he will go somewhere else," Klopp said.

But the age of 68, Wenger may feel that it is time to leave the training pitch and take a more backseat role.

Arsenal host West Ham on Sunday in the Gunners' first match since Wenger's announcement.

