Arsene Wenger Lined Up for Shock Role at French Champions PSG After Leaving Arsenal This Summer

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to be offered the role of President at Paris Saint-Germain once his time at the Emirates comes to an end this summer, according to the Mirror.

It was announced on Friday that Wenger would leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing to an end 22 years at the north London club.

He has not yet said whether or not he intends to retire from management entirely, but the role PSG have lined up for him is an all-consuming one in which he would oversee the running of the club and provide a helping hand to the next manager.

PSG boss Emery on Wenger: "Every year we have a meeting with 10 to 15 coaches. He's a reference for all of us. Every time he speaks we listen to him. He brought a lot of things to football in general. Every time we've spoken together he supported me and gave me advice." pic.twitter.com/veqlhIHmrG — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 21, 2018

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace Unai Emery in the Parc des Princes hotseat at the end of the current campaign.

Wenger took an active role in all aspects of Arsenal's football business and PSG are hoping to utilise his experience, knowledge and unparalleled contacts list.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho were among those who wished Wenger well this week, and expressed a shared hope that the Frenchman stays in management beyond the end of this season.

Jose Mourinho on his run-ins with Wenger: "It's not about regretting. Of course you don't know the way we respect each other even when sometimes it doesn't look like we do. It's power against power and ambition against ambition and quality against quality." pic.twitter.com/wWwXR3q1fn — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 20, 2018

"I’m not sure if he steps back at Arsenal or he will go to another club - he looks quite fit, obviously, and he enjoyed the job I think, even in the last few years, so maybe he will go somewhere else," Klopp said.

But the age of 68, Wenger may feel that it is time to leave the training pitch and take a more backseat role.

Arsenal host West Ham on Sunday in the Gunners' first match since Wenger's announcement.