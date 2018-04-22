Guardiola Insists Man City Can't Yet Be Considered the Greatest Despite Outstanding League Season

Pep Guardiola has claimed his current crop of players at Manchester City will need to wait before they can be considered amongst the greatest Premier League teams.



The Citizens will take to the field against Swansea on Sunday as Premier League champions , after Manchester United's shock defeat to West Brom last weekend.

This season, Guardiola's side have blown more or less everyone away domestically, and are on the brink of breaking numerous records such as highest points tally, most goals scored and most wins in a single season.



A small section of neutrals have branded Guardiola's bunch the best the division has ever seen such has been the beautiful and effective brand of football that's been on show, but the manager insists those claims are a little premature.



He said as quoted by the Mirror : "I will never say we are the best team in the Premier League. I have respect, for example, for what Arsene Wenger did with Arsenal, what Sir Alex Ferguson did with United and what Chelsea did in 2004 and 2005.

"For once, the ­pundits are right when they say we are not the best team - and they are right. We have to win more ­titles.



"This season the title belongs to us. This season, we are the best. But this has been just one season. The minute people ask whether we are one of the best teams, I say that we have to win back-to-back, win more titles in a row. I don’t know if we are able to do that."

City fell at the quarter-final stage in the Champions League against Liverpool, and Guardiola added that his players need to build up a fearsome reputation domestically in order to be carried to European success.