Inter Chief Confident FFP Won't Force Sales As He Rules Out Man Utd Summer Transfer Battle

Internazionale sporting director Piero Ausilio has claimed the club will not have to offload big names this summer to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules despite the prospect of missing out on Champions League football once again.

Although they claimed a 2-1 win over ChievoVerona on Sunday afternoon, Inter still find themselves outside of the top four; a point behind Lazio, who grabbed a 4-0 home victory over Sampdoria.

With four games remaining, Inter are slowly running out of time to secure their spot in Europe's elite competition next term, which can come with serious financial implications for a club the size of the San Siro outfit.

However, Ausilio revealed to told Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia) ahead of his this weekend's contest that he is positive Nerazzurri will not be forced to offload some of their big hitters this summer to balance the books.

"We have many plans for the future, both with and without Champions League football", the 45-year-old said. "I don’t think we’ll need to necessarily sell a big player if we don’t get into the tournament, as last season we found a different way to balance the books too.”

26 - Prior to Mauro #Icardi this season, the last @Inter player to score 26+ goals in a single Serie A season was Angelillo in 1958/59. Sniper. #ChievoInter pic.twitter.com/Jl5NAQiDkj — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 22, 2018

Joao Cancelo, although not a permanent Inter player and currently Valencia-owned, is one player who has caught the eye of many this term, with Manchester United said to be an interested party as they look to revamp their back four during the off-season.

However, Ausilio revealed that the Red Devils will miss out on the 23-year-old this summer, with the player having already agreed a four-year deal with Inter should the Serie A giants activate the permanent clause in his current agreement; which they plan to do.

“As for Joao Cancelo, I want to make clear that he has signed a four-year contract with Inter and we have an option to buy," the sporting director added. "If we do what we’re planning, which is to activate the option, we won’t need to negotiate anything.”