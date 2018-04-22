Jose Mourinho 'Ready to Sanction' Departure of Man Utd Favourite Should He Wish to Leave This Summer

Manchester United ace Anthony Martial has moved a step closer to leaving the club this summer, after his manager José Mourinho reportedly sanctioned the player's Old Trafford exit.

As reported by the Times, Martial has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of first team opportunities for the Red Devils, and is looking to leave the club this summer to reignite his career. United are determined to invest heavily in the summer transfer market in their pursuit of the Premier League title next season, and could well sell the 22-year-old to fund their spree.

Mourinho is believed to be confident that he could sign a worthy replacement for the French international Bordeaux’s Brazilian sensation Malcom, Monaco’s Thomas Lemar and Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert all on his watchlist. United would look to bring in around £90m for Martial - with Liverpool and Arsenal both desperate to add the prodigious talent to their squads.





Paris Saint-Germain - with their phenomenal spending power - could rival the Premier League duo in their pursuit of the former Monaco man, given their apparent desire to sign a crop of top French talent in the transfer window. Juventus could also join the race, as they look to overhaul a squad showing signs of beginning to weaken after a significant spell of unchallenged dominance in Serie A.

In other news, United also look set to part ways with Marouane Fellaini, as the Belgian international prepares to run down his contract to leave on a free contract at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time with the Red Devils of late, and the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United lead the race to sign the robust midfield in a bargain deal.