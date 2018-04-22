Manchester City fans celebrated their team's English Premier League title in grand style by swarming the pitch after Sunday's match against Swansea at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The match was the first for Manchester City since clinching the title last week and they showed their dominance again with a 5–0 rout of Swansea.

Pep Guardiola's squad now has 98 goals for the season, trailing Chelsea's 2004-2005 record of 103. City also needs just two more victories to break the Blues' Premier League record of 95 points in a season.

Absolute SCENES at the Etihad as the fans pour on to the pitch to celebrate @ManCity's title win #SharkTeam pic.twitter.com/3wQyp2z2W9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 22, 2018

Manchester is blue. Fans invade the pitch celebrating City's fantastic league victory. pic.twitter.com/DkQm3pFvhT — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 22, 2018

Manchester City now has 90 points, 16 ahead of runner-up Manchester United.