In City's first game at home since securing the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola's squad put in a performance fitting of the occasion. It was yet another scintillating display, as the Champions dispatched Swansea with ease, running riot 5-0.

Guardiola's team now look destined to break a number of Premier League records for a single season: most points, most goals scored and biggest winning points margin to name a few. Regradless of the statistics, they will go down as one of the very best teams we have had the pleasure to witness in the Premier League era.

City were confident, comfortable and in control from the first whistle, showing the dominant style of football we have come to expect. At half-time City had accrued 86% of possession and a two-goal lead.

It took City just 12 minutes to dissect the Swansea back line. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and David Silva were, as always, involved in what was a wonderfully crafted goal.

De Bruyne found himself wide on the left and played a clever pass with the outside of his boot straight finding Sterling in the box. He in turn cut the ball back to the on-rushing Silva, who then dispatched the ball with ease from a tight angle.

The second came only five minutes later. Again down the left, this time though Fabian Delph was the provider, sliding an enticing ball across the area for an easy finish. Sterling obliged, claiming his 17th goal of the season.

The second half started in the same vain as the first, with City in command and taking advantage with another early goal. This time through De Bruyne. The Belgian unleashed a bullet of a shot from the edge of the box, high in to the far corner of the helpless Lukasz Fabianski's net.

It wasn't long before City capitalized once more, after Sterling was brought down by a desperate challenge from Fernandez and referee, Craig Pawson, duly awarded a penalty. Gabriel Jesus took responsibility but couldn't dispatch. The goalkeeper made a fantastic save, using his fingertips to deflect the ball on to the post. But, he wasn't rewarded. As the ball traveled back across his goal, Bernardo Silva was brightest, reacting first to place the ball into the empty net.

Gabriel Jesus has his penalty denied only for Bernardo to score on the rebound! Four for @ManCity!



City stayed on the front foot, not letting up on a Swansea team who still sit perilously close to the relegation zone. They went close from Foden, then Kompany, but it was who Jesus who finally got his goal.

The Brazilian added more misery on the visitors by scoring a fifth goal, thanks to Yaya Toure's fantastic ball.