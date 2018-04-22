Mauricio Pochettino Hints Spurs Aren't Ready to Win Trophies After Man Utd FA Cup Defeat

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino inisted he has "no regrets" after his side were defeated by Manchester United at Wembley in the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday, but hinted that his team are not quite good enough to win trophies at present.

The Argentine's side led 1-0 from a Dele Alli tap in and Spurs continued to control the game up until Alexis Sanchez equalised 13 minutes later. Ander Herrera scored United's winner in the second half, meaning it is now a fourth season without a trophy since Pochettino took over the north London club.

When speaking to Sky Sports the Spurs boss explained: "I have no regrets. We competed and dominated in the first half. It was unfair to go in 1-1 at half-time. But in the second half they scored the game was competitive. When you compete against teams like Manchester United it's always 50-50, and today the victory was for them."

Pochettino also took the time out to explain that Spurs' priority now lies within finishing inside the top four in the Premier League. Spurs are in fourth and sit five points ahead of Chelsea in fifth, and three points behind Liverpool who are in third.

When speaking to BBC Sport, he added: "I think every defeat is bad. It's difficult to accept but of course we are disappointed we are out and cannot achieve the final. We competed but not enough to win. We dominated the first half and were much better than Manchester United.

"United defended very well and so deep. We are disappointed because we are so close. We need to think, move on, finish the season and try to finish in the top four."

Despite a fourth consecutive Premier League top four on the cards for Spurs, Pochettino believes his side are still not yet able to compete with the very best to win trophies.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: "I think we need to understand where we have come from. It's easy to talk about winning trophies. To win a trophy when you face a side like Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City is not easy. But the most important thing is we are able to compete."

