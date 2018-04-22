Phil Neville Claims Spurs Could Have Achieved Man Utd's Success This Season With One Red Devils Star

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Phil Neville has claimed that if Tottenham had David De Gea as their goalkeeper, they would be sitting second in the Premier League instead of the keeper's current club Manchester United.

De Gea has been arguably the league's top goalkeeper yet again this year, keeping a extraordinary 17 clean sheets throughout the season and earning himself a nod for the Premier League Team of the Year.

Tottenham's current keeper Hugo Lloris is regarded as one of the best in the league, but has made some errors this year that have led to people questioning whether he is on the same level as the likes of De Gea.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Former United man Neville heaped praise on De Gea whilst speaking on the BBC, as quoted by by HITC: ''If you put De Gea in the Tottenham team, maybe they’d be in second place by now. I think he’s saved United 10 or 12 points this season.''


The man in goal is no doubt one of the most important players in any good team and United certainly have the Spaniard to thank for their relatively decent season. 

They look like they will finish second in the league this year, and yesterday reached their second FA Cup final in the last three years by beating Tottenham 2-1.

