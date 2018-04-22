Premier League Elite on Alert as Real Madrid Lower Asking Price of Attacking Star to £60m

A host of top Premier League sides are believed to be considering making a summer move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, after Los Blancos president Florentino Perez reportedly dropped the player's asking price from £90m to £60m.

As reported by Spanish outlet Don Balón, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Spurs are all believed to be interested in the Welsh sensation. Real Madrid - after an underwhelming season in La Liga - are believed to be planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer, and Bale could well sold in order to build a formidable transfer budget to sign new talents.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

Man Utd are long term admirers of Bale, and would feel confident of beating their rivals to sign the 28-year-old. Meanwhile Chelsea could use Eden Hazard or Thibaut Courtois as a bargaining chip in their pursuit, while Spurs offer the allure of a brand new stadium and a chance to return to the club where he made his name as a top quality player. Liverpool may also look to sign Bale, as they look to push on to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The former Southampton man has experienced mixed fortunes since moving to the Bernabéu in 2013. Despite scoring an impressive 81 league goals in 183 matches, Bale has persistently been targeted for abuse by the home supporters - with his individual performances often called into question when the team are struggling.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is moving closer to signing a lucrative new deal with the club, that would keep him extend his stay until 2021.

The Portuguese legend is thought to be planning to sign a new deal before the World Cup this summer, and could see his earnings rise to a staggering €30m per year with additional bonuses on top of that.