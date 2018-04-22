Report Claims West Ham Have Contacted Former Man City Boss As Possible Replacement for David Moyes

West Ham have been in contact with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini about him potentially taking over at the London Stadium next season.



The 64-year-old has been in China for the past couple of years managing Hebei China Fortune, but a report from his native Chile in La Cuarta (via SportWitness ) reckons he might fancy a return to the English top flight in the near future.

The West Ham link specifically comes after a report from The Sun, which threw Pellegrini's name into the ring as a candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, following the shock announcement from the long-serving Frenchman on Friday that this season will be his last in charge of the Gunners.





La Cuarta claim a source has confirmed that there has been contact between the former Malaga boss and West Ham.



Hammers boss David Moyes was brought in on a short term contract when he replaced Slaven Bilic in November, but discussions about him extending his stay at the London Stadium have recently been put on hold as the board look at recruiting a head of recruitment.

The Scot looks to have kept the Irons up this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be safe from the sack.



There might well have been some contact between West Ham and Pellegrini, but it could be that the story is being pushed in an attempt to prompt Hebei into offering him an improved deal to stay in China.





Pellegrini is still a big managerial name and any hint that he could return to manage Europe could force them into offering a better contract.