Roma Star Calls Liverpool 'Toughest' Team in UCL Draw & Reveals What Salah Told Him After Barça Win

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Roma's Radja Nainggolan has admitted Liverpool were the last team he wanted to be paired with in the Champions League semi-final draw, insisting the Reds are "warriors like us".

Rather than being pleased to draw the competition's other surprise package and avoid perennial heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the Belgian revealed Liverpool's 'nothing to lose' attitudes makes them a particularly tough task for his side.

“I wasn’t happy with the draw, because in my view Liverpool were the toughest team out of the three," the midfielder told Het Laaste Nieuws (via Football Italia).

“It’s not that they have more quality than Real Madrid or Bayern, but they put a lot of hard work in and have nothing to lose. Real and Bayern might’ve underestimated Roma, but Liverpool are warriors, a bit like us."

One of the Liverpool 'warriors' that Nainggolan and his teammates know especially well is Mohamed Salah, who moved from Roma to Merseyside last summer.

29-year-old Nainggolan revealed what the Egyptian told his ex-teammates at Roma after their incredible quarter-final comeback against Barcelona.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I spoke to Salah and he couldn’t believe we’d beaten Barcelona either! He was joking on Instagram that we’ll never hear the end of Kostas Manolas saying he scored the winning goal," he said, before praising the forward's incredible impact at Liverpool this season.

“It’ll be nice to see Momo again, we had a good rapport. He’s a good guy, sweet and respectful, as well as being an excellent player. I am not surprised by his success at Liverpool, as he always had the quality. 

"The only difference now is perhaps he’s got more opportunities and also learned to keep a cool head in front of goal. I’m a fan of his.”

Liverpool take on Roma at Anfield on Tuesday April 24 in the first leg of the semi-final, before heading to the Italian capital a week later for the reverse fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)