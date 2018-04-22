'Simple' Nemanja Matic Reveals Why He'd Rather Copy Gary Neville's Haircut Than Paul Pogba's

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic claimed being a dad prohibits him from ever consider sporting a similar haircut to the extravagant styles of Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is famous for his long string of catching haircuts and seems to have a new trim almost every week. Matic, by contrast, is the Red Devils' Mr Sensible and has sported a much simpler short back and sides for most of his career.

When asked if he would be following in his teammates footsteps when it comes to haircuts, Matic told the Guardian: ''No, I have kids - if I do that my son is going to do the same; I have to have serious hair like Gary Neville.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

''No, I'm just simple.''

Matic has been an integral part of United's midfield this season and has reinforced the questions that were asked about why on earth Chelsea let the Serbian leave the club to a direct rival in the summer. 

The midfielder was again crucial yesterday in the club's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final which put United into their second FA Cup final in the last three years. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ander Herrera scored the goal that won United the game and the victory gives Matic more good memories against Tottenham in semi-finals of the famous competition. 

Matic scored what was one of the greatest goals of his career in the semi last year whilst he was still at Chelsea, thumping the ball into the top corner to put the game beyond Tottenham.

In his recent interview, Matic commented on the goal, saying: ''It was amazing I scored that goal.

"I was really happy and I’ll never forget. It’s difficult to say if this was my best but one of maybe the three best and most important goals in my life.''

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)