Stoke Set to Rip Up Loan Flop's Contract as Club Prepare for Crucial Relegation Run-in

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Stoke City are ready to terminate Jese Rodriguez's loan deal and send him back to Paris Saint-Germain as the club prepare themselves for a huge final few weeks of the season.

The Potters are in big trouble - they sit second bottom in the Premier League table and are currently five points adrift of safety - and Paul Lambert needs every one of his players at the races if they are to avoid dropping into the Championship.

David Rogers/GettyImages

One player who has failed to demonstrate the correct attitude is Spaniard Jese, who joined the club temporarily for the 2017/18 season last summer after falling surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

The forward has angered club officials by not attending training for the last two weeks. He was expected back a week last Wednesday but has not shown up since being granted compassionate leave, and the Telegraph claim the club have lost patience with the player.

The Potters are now keen to end the loan deal early to get him off their books for the final four games of the season, and a deal should be reached in the coming days.

Jese's conduct is made to look even worse by the fact that club captain Ryan Shawcross recently lost his father, but still took to the field against West Ham on Monday in the ultimate show of dedication.

It's been a turbulent stint for the former Real Madrid player, who looked as though he was going to be a great signing at the start of the season. Clearly all has not been well behind the scenes.

