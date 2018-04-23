Arsene Wenger Confirms Arsenal Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan Ruled Out of Europa League Semi-Final

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not recover from a knee injury in time to feature in the Gunners' crucial first leg tie of their Europa League semi final against Atletico Madrid with Mesut Ozil also a potential doubt.

The Armenian midfielder, who has been in impressive form since joining Arsenal in January, returned to light training on his own this week and is recovering well from an injury that had led to initial fears he might miss the remainder of the season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out of the Atletico Madrid first leg, Arsene Wenger has confirmed — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 22, 2018

The first leg of the Europa League semi final seemed too soon for the playmaker and Wenger confirmed he will miss the first leg, with Ozil also doubtful after missing the West Ham game on Sunday, while Wenger confirmed Jack Wilshere will be fit despite also missing Sunday's win with an ankle injury.

“Jack had a training session today and he looked positive so he has a good chance to be available for Thursday. Ozil was sickness [flu] so I cannot tell you much more about that. We will have to see how he recovers tomorrow [Monday]. But Mkhitaryan won’t be available on Thursday,” Wenger revealed (via Evening Standard)

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Luckily for Asenal, and Wenger, Diego Simeone has confirmed on Sunday that Atletico's main striker Diego Costa, who has tormented Arsenal in his Chelsea days, is also doubtful for the first leg clash but is doing 'all he can' to be ready.

Arsenal, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, return to action on Thursday as they face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi final - with European glory the only realistic way the Gunners will be in Champions League action come next year.