Carlos Carvalhal Optimistic Over Swansea's Survival Chances Despite 5-0 Man City Thrashing

Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea were dealt a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday. The defeat leaves them 17th, perilously close to the relegation zone just four points ahead of nearest rivals Southampton and Stoke City.

Swansea will meet both of their relegation rivals in their last two games of the season and will hope to have secured survival before then.

Their fate remains in their own hands but will need to improve quickly if they are to remain in the Premier League. The Swans managed just 17% of possession and one shot on target against a rampant City side.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Carvalhal said: "It was a difficult game for us. They had just lost one home game against Manchester United. They are champions; they are a team from another planet.

"We are playing to survive. We lose one game and at this moment we are still four points from the teams behind us. This game, we forget it and we move to the next game to try and achieve the points.

"We have recovered nine points in three months, we have four games left. It is in our hands. I hope we can solve the things before the last two games but if we don't, we have the two games at the end I think with the determination and commitment we have we will achieve it."

<section></section><section></section><section></section>

Carvalhal will not dwell on the defeat but instead focus on the games ahead. The only positive Swansea can take away from today is that Stoke failed to take advantage, only managing a draw at home to Burnley.