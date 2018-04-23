Carlos Carvalhal Optimistic Over Swansea's Survival Chances Despite 5-0 Man City Thrashing

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea were dealt a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday. The defeat leaves them 17th, perilously close to the relegation zone just four points ahead of nearest rivals Southampton and Stoke City.

Swansea will meet both of their relegation rivals in their last two games of the season and will hope to have secured survival before then.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SWANSEA

Their fate remains in their own hands but will need to improve quickly if they are to remain in the Premier League. The Swans managed just 17% of possession and one shot on target against a rampant City side.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Carvalhal said: "It was a difficult game for us. They had just lost one home game against Manchester United. They are champions; they are a team from another planet.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

"We are playing to survive. We lose one game and at this moment we are still four points from the teams behind us. This game, we forget it and we move to the next game to try and achieve the points.

"We have recovered nine points in three months, we have four games left. It is in our hands. I hope we can solve the things before the last two games but if we don't, we have the two games at the end I think with the determination and commitment we have we will achieve it."

Carvalhal will not dwell on the defeat but instead focus on the games ahead. The only positive Swansea can take away from today is that Stoke failed to take advantage, only managing a draw at home to Burnley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)