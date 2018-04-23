FA Forced to Apologise to Spurs and Man Utd After Tweet Bantering Harry Kane Into Space

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Reports are claiming that the FA have written to both Manchester United and Tottenham for a tweet sent out after Spurs' FA Cup semi final loss to the Red Devils. The tweet in question was absolutely hilarious, and really, quite honestly, should not have had to have been apologised for.

Annoyingly, the tweet has since been deleted because both United (strange) and Spurs are said to have become pretty salty over the situation.

Not so annoyingly, this is 2018, and we've only got to scroll back through our respective group chats to find one of our mates has screenshot it and stuck it in there with 13 laughing emojis...

Image by Ben Davies

In essence, the tweet, as you can already see, sets up the classic joke of Harry Kane being in Chris Smalling's pocket, and the picture of the defender is actually a two second clip of the United centre half simply replying "Harry Kane."

Top, top banter. It's the simple ones which get the most laughs, and this one certainly did. 

It appears that neither club saw the funny side of it, though, and the FA have been forced to apologise for the tweet. Madness. These are grown adults getting upset over one small joke. If any other Twitter account posted the same thing no one would bat an eyelid.

How British is this by the way?

England's only hope at a World Cup? Gonna lead us all to victory? Nah, we can't have that, let's roast the fella about claiming goals that aren't his and rinse him about being pocketed by one of the most criticised defenders in the league. That'll knock him down a peg or two.

At this point it won't even be a shock if he refuses to even go to Russia because he's been bantered to much. "The English don't deserve me."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)