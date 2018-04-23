FA Forced to Apologise to Spurs and Man Utd After Tweet Bantering Harry Kane Into Space

Reports are claiming that the FA have written to both Manchester United and Tottenham for a tweet sent out after Spurs' FA Cup semi final loss to the Red Devils. The tweet in question was absolutely hilarious, and really, quite honestly, should not have had to have been apologised for.

Annoyingly, the tweet has since been deleted because both United (strange) and Spurs are said to have become pretty salty over the situation.

Not so annoyingly, this is 2018, and we've only got to scroll back through our respective group chats to find one of our mates has screenshot it and stuck it in there with 13 laughing emojis...



Image by Ben Davies

In essence, the tweet, as you can already see, sets up the classic joke of Harry Kane being in Chris Smalling's pocket, and the picture of the defender is actually a two second clip of the United centre half simply replying "Harry Kane."

Top, top banter. It's the simple ones which get the most laughs, and this one certainly did.

#thfc The FA has written to Spurs & Man United to apologise for the tweet from @EmiratesFACup account mocking Harry Kane after Spurs' defeat in Saturday's semifinal. Told both Spurs & United were v unimpressed. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) April 23, 2018

It appears that neither club saw the funny side of it, though, and the FA have been forced to apologise for the tweet. Madness. These are grown adults getting upset over one small joke. If any other Twitter account posted the same thing no one would bat an eyelid.

How British is this by the way?

England's only hope at a World Cup? Gonna lead us all to victory? Nah, we can't have that, let's roast the fella about claiming goals that aren't his and rinse him about being pocketed by one of the most criticised defenders in the league. That'll knock him down a peg or two.

At this point it won't even be a shock if he refuses to even go to Russia because he's been bantered to much. "The English don't deserve me."