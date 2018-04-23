Jasper Cillessen Wants Barcelona Stay Despite Interest From Fellow European Superpowers

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Jasper Cillessen is keen to remain at Barcelona this summer despite there being a number of interested parties across Europe, according to reports in Spain.

The 29-year-old's starring performance in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday evening emphasised the ability and depth Ernesto Valverde has at his disposal.

There were concerns that the Dutchman may be drawn away from the Camp Nou this summer after being forced to play second fiddle to regular Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the likes of Bayern Munich monitoring the backup custodian

However, according to Catalan-based news outlet Sport, Cillessen's preference is to remain in Barcelona past this summer, with his love for the club and surroundings since the shot-stopper's switch from Ajax in 2016 playing a pivotal role.

The Netherlands international has conceded just two goals in his 10 outings so far this term. being beaten on average once every 450 minutes. 

And the goalkeeper took another step towards the Barca faithful's hearts on Saturday evening by providing the base, via a long ball, from which Luis Suarez opened the scoring at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on the way to Blaugrana's 5-0 victory over Sevilla and their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy.

Although much has been made of Cillessen's future in recent times, it is believed his family orientated outlook and his purchase of property in Barcelona showcase his intentions in remaining part of Valverde's contingent despite offers of more regular game time elsewhere. 

