Jose Mourinho Reveals Summer Plans to Bolster Man Utd Squad & Replace Departing Midfield Pair

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated the club's need to spend in the summer window if they are to compete for the Premier League title next season.

While a squad overhaul could potentially be in the works, Mourinho has revealed that he will certainly be looking to made additions to United's midfield.

With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini exit-bound, the manager says the Red Devils will need suitable replacements for the pair.

"We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "We need to find a replacement for Michael Carrick, if Marouane Fellaini leaves, we need to find a replacement for Marouane Fellaini."

Carrick is due to join United's first team coaching staff once he hangs up his boots at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Fellaini is set to leave the club this summer with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Belgian is yet to agree to a new deal and will be available for free in the summer. Premier League clubs Leicester City and West Ham, as well as Italian giants Juventus, are said to be interested in the midfielder.

"There is always in the group of players, in the squad, there is always a player or a couple of players, they are not playing a lot, and they will try obviously to leave," Mourinho added.

"Can we improve next season? Let's try. Can Manchester City keep this level or improve this level? Only they can say. But if they have the team they have and if they are going to invest on top of the team they have of course is going to be very difficult for us.

"So we are going again to touch our squad and to believe that more than spend, spend, spend, is probably the evolution of our players. We have some young players that need to get with both hands opportunities with their evolution, so let's see."

United are said to be in the race to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer, but face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Mourinho seemed to also hint that he could turn to one of the club's young players to take up the upcoming vacancies in United's midfield.

Scott McTominay has been handed a few opportunities this season and his impressed when given the chance. He even briefly replaced Paul Pogba in the starting lineup earlier in the season.