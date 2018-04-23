Juve Fear That Key Defender's Season May Be Over Following Hyper-Extended Knee During Napoli Defeat

This week's news goes from bad to worse for Juventus, as fears grow that defensive veteran Giorgio Chiellini might be out for the rest of the season. The Italian pulled up within minutes of the kick-off during il Bianconeri's loss to Napoli at the weekend, and has suffered a hyper-extended knee.

Following Juve's loss, the gap at the top of Serie A has been cut from six points to only one in the space of a week. A midweek draw with Crotone followed by the Napoli defeat has allowed Gli Azzurri to chop away at Juve's grip on their seventh successive Scudetto, and now things are only getting worse for the men in black and white.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, manager Max Allegri effectively ruled Chiellini out for next weekend's crucial tie against Inter, stating: “Chiellini almost certainly won’t be ready for the Inter game."





According to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), what was initially thought to be a muscular problem is actually a hyper-extended knee. This means the Italian will be out for at least a couple of weeks, and with only four games of the term left, the stalwart defender may have played his last match of the season.

Juve have a tough run in for the rest of the campaign, despite only having four games to go. Away trips to both Inter and Roma give cause for concern for Allegri's men. However, they can be safe in the knowledge that the club's future is in their own hands, and winning all of their remaining games will ensure the title win.