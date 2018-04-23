Man Utd Join Three Way Tug of War for Highly Rated Sevilla Defender Clement Lenglet

Manchester United have become the third name added to the list of suitors hunting for the signature of Sevilla's Clement Lenglet. The 22-year-old has spent much of the season turning in some impressive performances in La Liga, and he's starting to field calls regarding his availability.

Jose Mourinho has spent his two years at Old Trafford desperatley trying to fix the heart of his defence - and the Portuguese boss is still unhappy with his backline, despite signing the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to help strengthen it.

And it appears he's set to spend a third summer in a row attempting to repair his centre half problem. According to the Sun, the Red Devils are in for Sevilla's Clement Lenglet, who played a role in knocking the club out of this season's Champions League.

However, United are not without competition. Both Liverpool and Barcelona have been looking into signing the youngster, and the Spanish outfit have been quoted around £20m for the French youth international.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It could be the case that United attempt to enter a bidding war with both clubs - the Red Devils are capable of spending more than both clubs, and Sevilla could eventually end up the real winners here.

However, with United said to be chasing Barca's Samuel Umtiti, it has also been suggested that Mourinho allows the Blaugrana to sign Lenglet, before taking the 24-year-old away from Camp Nou. The French international has proven himself to be highly capable at the top level since his arrival into Spain, and Umtiti could be the man that solves Mourinho's defensive woes.