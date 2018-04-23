Man Utd Star Splits Opinion Among Foxes Fans After Links With Summer Move to Leicester Emerge

Leicester fans have failed to come up with a unanimous response to the rumours linking Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini to their club.

The Manchester United star will be available on a free transfer in the summer if he cannot agree a fresh deal with the Old Trafford side, and the Foxes are believed to be among six clubs interested in getting him on their books, per the Mirror.

Standing at 6 ft 5 in, Fellaini would give the Foxes a marked aerial advantage, as well as brute strength in midfield, yet he also has a penchant for unnecessary fouling, and height in midfield may not be as important to Claude Puel as some might think.

The Foxes rely on speed and mobility with which they spring their counterattacks, and neither of those are qualities the Belgium international offers. But there are obvious advantages to signing someone in his mould.

Having seen the news on Twitter, Leicester fans were not all on the same page over the potential signing. Below are some of the best reactions...

No thanks — Karl Simmons (@Kjsimm) April 22, 2018

So how does he fit into #ClaudePuel’s so called evolution at #LCFC? Fellaini would take us back to the Stone Age. Not that I think Puel is evolving anything other than a prized assets exodus and a fall from grace. — Chris Shaw (@Wolfy_CES) April 22, 2018

Just the wrong type of signing. — Malcolm Boughen (@MalcBoughen) April 22, 2018

Fall from grace happened the summer window after winning the league 😔😔 — James Elliott (@Ziggy92LCFC) April 23, 2018

I’d have him! We need some height we are midgets. — Elvis McFly (@ElvisFMcFly1977) April 22, 2018

Yes please — edwardo badger (@EdwardoBadger) April 22, 2018

Please no .......... — Neil Foster (@neilfog69) April 22, 2018

He’d sort out how weak we are from corners and set pieces — t o m (@tomallen_93) April 23, 2018

Good player. Used wrong by Moyes at Utd and trusted by Mourinho. A bit of edge wouldn't go amiss in our team atm. — Matthew (@MatthewLesta) April 22, 2018

Would 100% have Fellaini at Leicester — Chris Sansome (@lcfcsanny) April 22, 2018

Whether or not Puel does go for the player is something that remains to be seen. But getting him at the King Power Stadium would please a certain section of fans, while angering another group. At the end of the day, though, it will be down to the coach, who will know what kind of player is a good fit for his system.