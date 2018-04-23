Man Utd Star Splits Opinion Among Foxes Fans After Links With Summer Move to Leicester Emerge

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Leicester fans have failed to come up with a unanimous response to the rumours linking Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini to their club.

The Manchester United star will be available on a free transfer in the summer if he cannot agree a fresh deal with the Old Trafford side, and the Foxes are believed to be among six clubs interested in getting him on their books, per the Mirror.

Standing at 6 ft 5 in, Fellaini would give the Foxes a marked aerial advantage, as well as brute strength in midfield, yet he also has a penchant for unnecessary fouling, and height in midfield may not be as important to Claude Puel as some might think.

The Foxes rely on speed and mobility with which they spring their counterattacks, and neither of those are qualities the Belgium international offers. But there are obvious advantages to signing someone in his mould.

Having seen the news on Twitter, Leicester fans were not all on the same page over the potential signing. Below are some of the best reactions...

Whether or not Puel does go for the player is something that remains to be seen. But getting him at the King Power Stadium would please a certain section of fans, while angering another group. At the end of the day, though, it will be down to the coach, who will know what kind of player is a good fit for his system.

