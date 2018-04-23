Mauricio Pochettino Seeks Transfer Funding After FA Cup Defeat as Spurs Boss Drafts List of Targets

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy is said to be under increasing pressure to allocate more funds for transfers following the club's defeat in the FA Cup semi final to Manchester United.

Spurs will go trophy-less for yet another season, extending their run without silverware to its tenth season. The club's manager Mauricio Pochettino made some foreboding comments following his side's defeat to Manchester United.

The boss stated (via the Telegraph) that the club needed more time to win trophies "with me or another manager," perhaps suggesting his frustrations with the resources available to him at the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"The most important thing is we competed against a team that spends a lot of money and have unbelievable players. With a different philosophy, we were able to compete with this team.

"There's obviously a reason why we're falling short in the semi-finals, or in the big games. So we have to do better. I wouldn't be able to tell you exactly what it is. But it's frustrating. It's frustrating personally, it's frustrating for the team. We just have to find our way round it."

It seems that Tottenham do not yet have the squad depth to compete on multiple fronts. Elimination from the Champions League at the first knockout stage, a battle for top four in the Premier League, and now crashing out of the FA Cup leaves Spurs without the tangible measure of success in terms of trophies for another year.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is said to be close to the top of Tottenham's list of summer transfer targets, but Pochettino is seeking more guarantees from Daniel Levy that he will be given the funds to adequately bolster his squad.

Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele are all out of contract in 2019. Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Erik Lamela have deals that expire in 2020, so the club will be keen to start tying players down to new contracts soon. But for Spurs to be more secure and successful in the future, more money will need to be injected into the squad.