Mohamed Salah Takes 'Dig' at Jose Mourinho in PFA Player of the Year Acceptance Speech

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah appeared to take a dig at his former manager José Mourinho during an interview shortly after the Egypt international was crowned the PFA Player of the Year.


The 25-year-old went up against Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne in a two-way race for the prestigious award, but Salah was crowned as the Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers' Association in Sunday's ceremony, with City's Leroy Sané picking up the Young Player of the Year and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby winning the Women's Player of the Year.

Salah claims that he always knew he would succeed in the Premier League, insisting that an unsuccessful spell on the books at Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 was down to his lack of opportunities under Mourinho.


"I think it from the first day I left the Premier League it was always in my mind that I would succeed here," Salah admitted. "I didn’t have my chance at Chelsea so it was very clear in my mind that I return back to the Premier League and I will show everyone my football.

"I’m very happy about my award, I’m very happy about my team-mates for what we are doing in the Premier League and the Champions League.


"I think I left, and then I came back as a different person, a different man, a different player," he added. "As I said before, I didn’t have my chance. I will talk about myself at the moment, I’m very happy and very proud about that."

The Egypt international will now be keeping his head down as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League final this season. The Reds welcome surprise semi finalists AS Roma, Salah's former club, to Anfield on Tuesday before travelling to the Stadio Olimpico next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)