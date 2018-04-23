Mohamed Salah Takes 'Dig' at Jose Mourinho in PFA Player of the Year Acceptance Speech

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah appeared to take a dig at his former manager José Mourinho during an interview shortly after the Egypt international was crowned the PFA Player of the Year.





The 25-year-old went up against Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne in a two-way race for the prestigious award, but Salah was crowned as the Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers' Association in Sunday's ceremony, with City's Leroy Sané picking up the Young Player of the Year and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby winning the Women's Player of the Year.

Salah claims that he always knew he would succeed in the Premier League, insisting that an unsuccessful spell on the books at Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 was down to his lack of opportunities under Mourinho.





"I think it from the first day I left the Premier League it was always in my mind that I would succeed here," Salah admitted. "I didn’t have my chance at Chelsea so it was very clear in my mind that I return back to the Premier League and I will show everyone my football.

"It's a big honour, I feel great about it. I work very hard so am very happy to win it."

"I’m very happy about my award, I’m very happy about my team-mates for what we are doing in the Premier League and the Champions League.





"I think I left, and then I came back as a different person, a different man, a different player," he added. "As I said before, I didn’t have my chance. I will talk about myself at the moment, I’m very happy and very proud about that."

The Egypt international will now be keeping his head down as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League final this season. The Reds welcome surprise semi finalists AS Roma, Salah's former club, to Anfield on Tuesday before travelling to the Stadio Olimpico next week.