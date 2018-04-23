Paul Pogba Speaks Out on Man Utd Future & Addresses Rumours of Mourinho Spat

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has addressed the rife speculation that he could leave the club this summer, as well as insisting that he does not have a poor relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Last week, the Daily Mail published comments from a club insider claiming that Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has deteriorated to the point where it is possible to make comparisons to the infamous spat between David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003.

There were also rumours that United would accept between £120m and £140m to move the player on, ensuring they at least make a profit on their £89m investment.

Although Juventus appear to have ruled themselves out of taking him back to Turin because of the potential cost involved, Pogba has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and, more incredibly, Manchester City.

However, while appearing on Canal Football Club in France, the 25-year-old moved to play down speculation that he is thinking about leaving United in the near future.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"For now, I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present. Transfers are not in my head," he said.





His comments are unlikely to stop the rumours however, with his use of 'for now' potentially incendiary for gossip columnists.

Regarding his relationship with Mourinho, he said: "I do not have any problem with Mourinho. I do not think he has one either. He's the coach, he's going to make choices and I, as a player, I accept him. That is all,"

Despite a slow start to the game, Pogba starred on Saturday evening as United beat Tottenham at Wembley to book their place in the FA Cup final for the second time in three years. They will now face Chelsea for the trophy on May 19.