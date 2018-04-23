Paul Pogba Speaks Out on Man Utd Future & Addresses Rumours of Mourinho Spat

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has addressed the rife speculation that he could leave the club this summer, as well as insisting that he does not have a poor relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Last week, the Daily Mail published comments from a club insider claiming that Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has deteriorated to the point where it is possible to make comparisons to the infamous spat between David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003.

There were also rumours that United would accept between £120m and £140m to move the player on, ensuring they at least make a profit on their £89m investment.

Although Juventus appear to have ruled themselves out of taking him back to Turin because of the potential cost involved, Pogba has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and, more incredibly, Manchester City.

However, while appearing on Canal Football Club in France, the 25-year-old moved to play down speculation that he is thinking about leaving United in the near future. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"For now, I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present. Transfers are not in my head," he said.


His comments are unlikely to stop the rumours however, with his use of 'for now' potentially incendiary for gossip columnists.

Regarding his relationship with Mourinho, he said: "I do not have any problem with Mourinho. I do not think he has one either. He's the coach, he's going to make choices and I, as a player, I accept him. That is all,"

Despite a slow start to the game, Pogba starred on Saturday evening as United beat Tottenham at Wembley to book their place in the FA Cup final for the second time in three years. They will now face Chelsea for the trophy on May 19.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)