Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Patrick Vieira to succeed Arsene Wenger as new Arsenal boss when the veteran Frenchman leaves the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

Guardiola and Vieira are both employed by the City Football Group, with the latter currently in charge of New York City FC in Major League Soccer. And even though it has been suggested that Vieira might one day take over in Manchester, Guardiola has claimed he is 'ready' if Arsenal call.

"I think Vieira's already a top manager," the Spaniard is quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

"With what has happened, there will be a lot of names and Arsenal will take the best decision for them. But of course, Patrick is ready," he added.

Prior to being handed the reins at NYCFC, whom he has guided to the MLS playoffs in each of his two season in charge to date, Vieira was in charge of City's 'Elite Development Squad'.

An Arsenal player from 1996 to 2005, Vieira had been installed as one of the early favourites to replace his mentor in north London, but pledged his immediate future to his current club over the weekend despite admitting flattery at the rumors.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has emerged as the most likely candidate in recent days, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claiming the 47-year-old would 'love' the job.

For the time being, Arsenal will continue under Wenger and face a huge clash with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal on Thursday.