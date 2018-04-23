Robert Lewandowski Focusing on Champions League Glory as Real Madrid Rumours Continue

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski does not seem deterred by rumours surrounding his future, as the Polish attacker prepares for a Champions League semi-final against the very team he is tipped to join this summer.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years now, but this summer seems to be the most likely he's ever looked to leave the Allianz Arena in exchange for the Bernabeu. The 30-year-old has a good track record against Los Blancos - scoring six goals in his six encounters with the Spanish giants, and he'll be looking to continue that form come Tuesday.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the match, Lewandowski has admitted that the Bayern team is in 'perfect' condition ahead of the encounter - under strict instructions from manager Jupp Heynckes not to give too much away about the game.

"I'm fine, and the team is perfect," Lewandowski told AS reporters, who had gathered outside Bayern Munich's training complex in anticipation for the Pole.

Having already secured yet another Bundesliga title this season, Bayern's focus moves solely onto the Champions League - a competition in which they've struggled since their last triumph back in 2013.

Madrid, however, are not a team with such difficulties, as they aim for their third successive run of lifting European football's most prestigious trophy.

While Lewandowski's future may entail a Champions League campaign with Los Blancos, as for now his only goal will be to knock them out of Europe. With either Roma or Liverpool to face in the final of the competition, the odds of success in Bavaria are the highest they've been for a while.