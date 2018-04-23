Virgil Van Dijk Enjoying 'Rollercoaster' Campaign at Liverpool After Injury Hell in 2017

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has described the club's campaign as a "rollercoaster", following his £75m move to Anfield in January.

The Netherlands international insists that he is loving life on Merseyside, where games are coming thick and fast, especially after a "nightmare" spell at Southampton last year because of injury.

Van Dijk has already made 16 appearances for Liverpool following his move, with his only goal for the Reds coming in a debut win over local rivals Everton.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

And ahead of Liverpool's Champions League tie against AS Roma at Anfield, van Dijk admitted that he was hopeful of the club's chances in Europe soon after leaving Southampton three months ago.

"I was hoping for that but to be fair it has been like a rollercoaster," van Dijk said, quoted by the Mirror. "I keep playing week in, week out and it goes so fast.

"We have a maximum of six games left, a couple of friendlies with the national team and then rest for four weeks and start again. 2018 is not that bad but 2017 was a nightmare because of the injury."

(You may also like Mohamed Salah Crowned PFA Player of the Year As Leroy Sane Scoops Young Player Award)

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against West Brom on Saturday, with late goals from Jake Livermore and Salomón Rondón denying the club all three points at the Hawthorns.

But all eyes are firmly on the first leg of their semi final match against Roma on Tuesday. Liverpool then host Stoke City in the league before travelling to the Stadio Olimpico next week to fight for a place in the Champions League final.

